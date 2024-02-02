CEO Meena Holds Review Meet With DEOs on Election Preparations in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer for AP, Mukesh Kumar Meena, has directed district election officers to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming general elections in the state. The election schedules and notifications would be issued shortly, he said.

The CEO held a video conference with DEOs from here on Friday and reviewed the measures being taken on the updating of electoral rolls. Copies of new guidelines for the elections were already sent to the DEOs, he noted, and asked them to make the arrangements accordingly.

Pay more attention to trouble-prone polling stations, district-wise, he asked them. There would be webcasting facilities for the polling stations that are hyper-sensitive, and sensitive and have over 1,200 voters. “Send an interim report on the arrangements for webcasting immediately,” he asked the DEOs.

In every district, a minimum of 50 per cent of polling stations should have webcasting and the areas surrounding the polling stations too should be covered. Complete the mapping of vulnerable polling stations region-wise, he asked the officials.

As for amenities at the polling stations, the CEO said all polling stations should be provided with basic amenities. For the differently abled persons and the aged, ramps should be constructed by February 5. The DEOs must appoint only government employees for the conduct of elections, he stated.

“All DEOs must send a draft plan for the conduct of the elections district-wise to my office by Monday, the CEO said and asked these officials to keep a close vigil on illegal transport of cash, liquor, and other materials meant to influence the voters. “Take the help of enforcement agencies,” he said.

A special vigil against illegal acts within each district and along the state borders is a must, he said.