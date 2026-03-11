Centre Working to Resolve Commercial LPG Shortage: Shobha Karandlaje Urges Calm

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje urged people not to panic over reports of commercial LPG shortages affecting hotels and restaurants, saying the Central government is actively working to address the issue amid global supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

She said the government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant ministries to minimise the impact on businesses and citizens.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Karandlaje said the Centre is aware of concerns raised by hotel associations across Karnataka and other parts of the country regarding the availability of commercial LPG cylinders. She assured that the government is committed to resolving the challenges arising from the international situation.

“No one should panic. Our government is committed to resolving the problems faced by hotels in Bengaluru. People should also cooperate with us while keeping the global situation in mind. We are also working to bring back Indians, including Kannadigas, from the regions where the war is taking place. Our government is committed to resolving the various problems arising in our country due to the war, and I request the state governments to cooperate in this effort,” Karandlaje said.

She noted that local associations have raised concerns through letters and phone calls regarding the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which are essential for running restaurants and small eateries. According to Karandlaje, the global geopolitical situation has affected petroleum supply chains, particularly for countries like India that rely heavily on imports.

“Hotel associations from Karnataka and various other parts of the country have brought the issue of commercial LPG shortage to our notice through letters and telephone calls. A major political conflict is currently taking place in the world. India is not self-reliant in crude oil because it is a natural resource that is not sufficiently available in our country. About 80–90 per cent of India’s crude oil requirement depends on the Middle East,” she said.

Karandlaje added that disruptions in the region have reduced crude oil supplies to India, resulting in constraints in petroleum product availability. She said she has raised the issue with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Yesterday, I spoke with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and today I personally met him and informed him about the problems faced by hotel owners in Karnataka and other parts of the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners have expressed concern over the shortage. Aleem Khan, owner of Sofi Kababs House, said businesses are struggling to operate without access to commercial LPG cylinders.

“We are facing a lot of problems with the prices of cylinders. For the past two days, we have not been able to get a commercial cylinder. If we don’t get a cylinder, our business will be ruined,” Khan said, urging the government to ensure a steady supply.

The conflict in West Asia has expanded beyond Iran, with Iranian retaliatory strikes using missiles and drones targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian and energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes.