Centre to Enhance Basti Medical Centres: Kishan Reddy

13 Feb 2024 3:14 PM GMT
Participating in the Namo Viksit app ambassador campaign workshop, G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre was working to bring the benefits of development to everyone. (File Image: Twitter)
BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Centre had decided to strengthen the ‘basti’ medical centres, which it finances. He was speaking to the media while touring Adikmet, Ramnagar and Kavadiguda divisions in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency.

Kishan Reddy said construction of sheds had been completed in 33 hospitals to house patients’ attenders, ASHA and Anganwadi workers. To meet the drinking water requirements of government school students and some areas, borewells had been dug. He said Anganwadi centres were being established in all colonies.

