Centre Signs Rs 1 Lakh Cr Investment Deal for Food Processing

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth over Rs 1 lakh crore with 26 leading domestic and global companies, marking one of the largest investment announcements in India’s food processing sector, according to the government.

In an official statement, the government said that a summit, organised by the ministry of food processing industries, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in the national capital from September 25 to 28, and the World Food India 2025 concluded on a historic note with investment commitments of unprecedented scale.

“Over the course of the four-day event, 26 leading domestic and global companies signed MoUs worth a total of Rs 1,02,046.89 crore, marking one of the largest investment announcements in India's food processing sector. These MoUs are projected to generate direct employment for over 64,000 people and create indirect opportunities for more than 10 lakh individuals,” the statement said.

On the first day of the summit, Union food processing minister Chirag Paswan asserted that MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore would be signed during the four-day event. The companies that signed MoUs include Reliance Consumer Products, Coca-Cola System in India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd (Lulu Group), Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd among others.

The commitments span across diverse segments, such as dairy, meat and poultry, packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, spices and condiments, confectionery, edible oils, fruits and vegetables, and ready-to-eat products.

“The proposed investments would be spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and the north-eastern region,” the statement said.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd signed a Rs 40,000-crore agreement with the food processing industries ministry to establish integrated food manufacturing facilities across the country, while Three Coca-Cola bottlers in India will jointly invest Rs 25,760 crore ($2.96 billion) to expand the country’s food processing infrastructure and have signed memoranda of understanding with the ministry for green-field and brown-field projects.