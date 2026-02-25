Centre Issues Notice to BSNL Director Over Prayagraj Protocol Row

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed shock over reports suggesting that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal’s visit to Prayagraj allegedly involved the deployment of an extensive retinue of officers for protocol duties.

Addressing reporters, Scindia emphasised that the Director’s alleged actions were improper, violated established rules and traditions, and were completely unacceptable. He informed that a show-cause notice has already been issued to Banzal, giving him seven days to respond. Appropriate action will be taken based on his explanation.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this; it is the 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action,” Scindia said.

Meanwhile, the government has taken serious note of the alleged actions of BSNL Director Vivek Banzal, which appear to be in clear violation of established rules, protocols, and long-standing administrative traditions. Such conduct, it said, is improper, unacceptable, and highly condemnable.

Maintaining institutional discipline and adherence to protocol is of utmost importance in public service. Any deviation from these standards undermines the integrity of governance and will not be tolerated. The government stated that the matter is being viewed with the utmost seriousness and that due process will be followed.

The Director was scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 25. According to reports, in preparation for the visit, the Prayagraj DGM office issued a protocol notification on February 19, outlining duties for nearly 50 officers and staff members.



