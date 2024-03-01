Centre clears transfer of defence lands for elevated corridors

Hyderabad: The Union defence ministry on Friday cleared the hurdles for the construction of elevated corridors on the Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Karimnagar highways passing through Secunderabad Cantonment, giving its approval to transfer defence lands the state government.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had met defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on January 5 and requested him to permit the construction of elevated corridors across defence land parcels. Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh as the corridors would help in the all-round of Hyderabad.

Reddy also sought Singh to allot 83 acres of land for the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise junction to ORR junction on Rajiv Rahadari connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar-Ramagundam and the construction of entry and exit ramps for a 11.30-km corridor.

Revanth Reddy also pleaded for transfer of 56 acres of defence lands for construction of an 18.30-km corridor from Paradise junction near Kandlakoya to ORR on Nagpur highway. Of this, 12.68 km will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor, with exits and entries in four areas and a double-decker (for Metro Rail) corridor in the future.

Thanks to the latest development, the transport network will be developed in north Telangana districts Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam. This will also ease the growing traffic problem in Secunderabad.

All hurdles in NH expansion have been removed with the sanction of defence lands.

Official sources said that the confrontation attitude of the BRS government had stalled the construction of elevated corridors for the last eight years.

Revanth Reddy said that his government has succeeded in getting approvals in just 80 days. He said that he was ready to meet anyone to protect the state's interests while also continuing to maintain cordial relations with the Centre.

Highlights

Centre gives approval to transfer defence land in the Secunderabad Cantonment for the Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Karimnagar highways.

State had sought 83 acres for a 11.3-km six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise junction to ORR junction on Rajiv Rahadari.

56 acres of defence land sought for construction of 18.30-km corridor from Paradise junction near Kandlakoya to ORR on Nagpur highway.

Centre’s approval will help transport network in north Telangana districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam.

The two elevated corridors will also ease the growing traffic problem in Secunderabad.