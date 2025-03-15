 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls meeting to discuss voter card, Aadhaar linking

Current Affairs
PTI
15 March 2025 1:45 PM IST

Kumar will discuss the issue with the home secretary, legislative secretary and CEO of UIDAI on Tuesday

CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls meeting to discuss voter card, Aadhaar linking
x
Chief Election Commission of India Gyanesh Kumar (PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has convened a meeting with the Union home secretary and the legislative secretary to discuss the issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar amid allegations of fudging of electoral roll data.The law allows the seeding of voter rolls with the Aadhaar database on a voluntary basis.

Sources said Kumar will discuss the issue with the home secretary, legislative secretary and CEO of UIDAI on Tuesday.


( Source : PTI )
chief election commissioner CEC Gyanesh Kumar Voter ID Card Aaadhar 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X