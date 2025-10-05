New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to take strict action against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, after several children reportedly died from consuming the product.

According to official sources, CDSCO will write to the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take the “strictest measures” against the company. The affected children are from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, while Kerala and Telangana have issued public alerts banning the syrup.

Another company, which supplied cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh, Nextro DS, is also under scrutiny, with test results still pending. “A total of 19 samples, including syrups, antibiotics, and antipyretics consumed by the affected children, were collected,” sources said.

Tamil Nadu FDA earlier found the Coldrif syrup to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) beyond permissible limits. Madhya Pradesh’s Drug Regulatory Authority has also sent samples for testing, and final results are awaited.

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale of Coldrif and Nextro DS syrups, along with other products manufactured by the same company. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the ban on X.

The Union Health Ministry has advised that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age and has issued a directive to all states and Union Territories. Further action against Nextro DS will be taken after the final findings are received.