CDS wants india to learn right Kargil lessons

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasised the need to learn "right lessons" from the Kargil war, noting India's past focus on immediate tasks rather than the broader strategic picture. Speaking on Thursday at an event marking 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he highlighted the war's significance in India's military history and its impact on national destiny.

"We sometimes remain too focused on the immediate and easy tasks that we ignore the bigger picture. We missed the woods for the trees. Counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley was a challenge that made us forget to see what was happening beyond the great Himalayan range,” he said at the event.

General Chauhan praised the bravery and resolve of soldiers during the Kargil conflict, urging future generations to draw inspiration from their courage. He underscored the importance of recalling war memories and learning from past mistakes to enhance national security strategies.

“War is a very important political and military event in the history of a nation. It has a potential to change the destiny of a nation and its people for the people, its territories, and its ideology. Hence, I believe that, for this reason, the story of all wars needs to be recalled time and again and retold multiple times," he said.

Addressing ongoing military initiatives, General Chauhan outlined efforts to strengthen India's defence capabilities through advanced doctrines and integrated operational logistics. He stressed the necessity for seamless integration across all military domains to tackle diverse security challenges effectively.

"Apart from recalling the memories of the war, I believe it's also important to look at the aftermath of the war and draw useful lessons for the future. We must not repeat the same mistake. Other instruments of national power and dealing with security and defence in the country must also take note of those lessons. It's been 25 years since we fought the Pakistani intruders on icy heights. To learn lessons from this war from this experience is important, but it's more important to learn the right lessons from this war," he said. "It is said that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance…in the context of protecting democracy, but it is relevant even for military,” said CDS.

Gen Chauhan said that multiple initiatives are being taken by the Indian Armed Forces to maintain an edge over our adversaries, and improvements in our war fighting doctrines, strategy and concepts as per perceived threat have been enunciated.

CDS said that the nature of future military and non-military security challenges brings to fore the imperative need for the Armed Forces to be prepared for multi-domain and multi-spectrum challenges. “There is an inescapable requirement of seamless integration across all domains – land, sea, air, space, info and cyberspace, and infusion of inter-operable systems among various branches of Armed Forces,” he said.

Reflecting on the Kargil conflict as a pivotal moment for India's defence strategy, General Chauhan highlighted the role of public and international diplomacy in safeguarding national interests. He emphasised the evolving role of the 'Information domain' in shaping global perceptions amid modern conflicts.

In preparation for the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials will participate in commemorative events in Ladakh next week.