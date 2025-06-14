CBI Successfully Facilitates Extradition of Criminal Dola from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Taher Salim Dola from the UAE through INTERPOL channels. Taher Salim Dola is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police.According to the release, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Taher Salim Dola to India on June 13. Taher Salim Dola returned as a deportee at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, by Flight Number AI-984 from Dubai, UAE. The subject was geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.Taher Salim Dola is wanted by the Mumbai Police in connection with an FIR registered at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, on allegations of operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory at Sangli, Maharashtra. A total of 126.141 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs, worth INR 2.522 million, were recovered and confiscated from the said factory linked to Taher Salim Dola and others. During the investigation, it was found that the accused was operating the factory remotely from abroad.The CBI got the Red Notice published on November 25, 2024, through INTERPOL at the request of the Mumbai Police. NCB-Abu Dhabi, on January 27, 2025, informed that the accused had been arrested in the UAE. Mumbai Police subsequently sent an extradition request to the UAE through the MHA/MEA.Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted criminals. As the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. Over 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in recent years through such coordination.