CBI Names Kavitha as Accused in Delhi Liquor Scam

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation has reportedly named BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, as an accused in the Delhi liquor scam, based on statements given by representative of the so-called ‘South Group.’

The South Group refers to companies located in the Telugu states, among others, which had reportedly formed a cartel and sought to enter the Delhi liquor market.

The CBI had questioned Kavitha at her residence in Banjara Hills last year. The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Kavitha several times in Delhi with regard to the money-laundering aspects of the Delhi liquor scam.

It was reported that the CBI and the ED would take action against two senior political leaders in Delhi and Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The investigation agencies said in the FIR that `100 crore kickbacks were paid by the South Group representatives for getting a 65 per cent stake in Indo Spirits in collusion with owner its Sameer Mahendru, who had earlier been named as an accused by the CBI.