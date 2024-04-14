CBI Focuses on Kavitha’s Hawala Transactions

Hyderabad: The CBI questioned MLC K. Kavitha on her alleged hawala transactions to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Goa from Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

Armed with the statements of hawala operators recorded as well as their records, the investigation agency questioned Kavitha on huge cash transactions at CBI headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. The CBI said that Rs 11.94 crore was transferred by the accused Rajesh Joshi from Delhi to Goa.

Ashok Kaushik, the then PA of Kavitha, confirmed in his statements that have been recorded that he delivered huge cash amounts on the directions of Abhishek Boinpally for onward delivery through the hawala channel to Goa.

However, it was reported that Kavitha was tight-lipped and gave satisfactory replies to the questions regarding her role in acceptance of upfront money.

The CBI officials also put statements of Kavitha's CA Buchi Babu Gorantla, who stated that one the accused Vijay Nair was in touch with Kavitha and her team. Boinpally and Arun Ramchandran Pillai, are already charge-sheeted as accused. Buchibabu met the businessman on March 21, 2021, at her residence at Hyderabad and demanded Rs 50 crore.

Subsequently, the businessman through his son paid Rs 25 crore to her associates, Rs 10 crore to Butchi Babu in March 2021 and Rs 15 crore to Bionpally in June 2021. In lieu of the same, the son of the businessman was given a partnership of 32.5 percent in the wholesale liquor license (L­1) firm Indospirit under Delhi Excise Policy 2021-­22.

It was also reported that Kavitha did not divulge facts and her replies were contrary to the oral and documentary evidence gathered by CBI during the investigation.