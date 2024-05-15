CBI Court Allows Jagan To Travel Abroad

Hyderabad: The CBI court at Hyderabad on Tuesday allowed AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to go abroad from May 17 to June 1. Jagan Mohan Reddy had filed a petition seeking approval for his plan to visit London.

The CBI court, which is overseeing the investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Jagan Mohan Reddy, had asked the investigation agency to submit its contention on the matter.

The CBI opposed the request. After hearing both the sides, the court had reserved the orders last week. On Tuesday, the CBI court delivered its order allowing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to travel abroad with certain conditions.