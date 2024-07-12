CBI Court Adjourns Kavitha's Bail Plea to July 22

Hyderabad: The special CBI court at Delhi on Friday adjourned to July 22, BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s default bail petition in the Delhi liquor scam case. Kavitha had filed the petition stating that she should be granted default bail as the investigation agency had filed an incomplete chargesheet. CBI counsel said the chargesheet had no lacunae.

Three of gang held for attack on youth

Suryapet police on Friday filed a case against three people who had beaten up a youth near a hospital at Suryapet. The attackers had reportedly consumed drugs.

After a video was circulated on social media showing a group of people attacking K. Adi Vamshi, the police took up investigation of the case and identified the attackers. The accused were identified as Pidamarthi Prabhu, Pidamarthi Pandu and K Shivalingam. Another seven persons of the gang are still at large.

Deputy superintendent of police P. Ravi said Vamshi had been abused by the accused a few days back. The victim was admitted in Government General Hospital at Suryapet and his condition is said to be stable.