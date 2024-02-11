Top
Cashew Plantations Empower Manyam Farmers, Sisodia Honored

DC Correspondent
10 Feb 2024 8:03 PM GMT
A three-decade-old initiative of planting cashew trees has transformed the lives of Manyam farmers in Andhra Pradesh, leading to financial independence and improved livelihoods. (Representation Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A three-decade-old initiative of planting cashew trees has transformed the lives of Manyam farmers in Andhra Pradesh, leading to financial independence and improved livelihoods.

R.P. Sisodia, former ITDA PO of Parvathipuram, received the "Manya Deepadhari" award for his role in starting the cashew project.

"RP Jeedi Ratna" awards were presented to individual farmers who achieved success through cashew cultivation.

Sisodia emphasised the importance of overcoming challenges to achieve success and expressed his satisfaction with the positive impact of the project.

A seminar on intercropping in sustainable cashew plantations was held, involving women's associations.

A book titled "Principles of Cashew Cultivation in Nature Agriculture" dedicated to Sisodia was launched.

R.P. Sisodia parvathipuram cashew trees 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
