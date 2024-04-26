Cases Registered against Govt Employees for Skipping Poll Duties

Hyderabad: Police registered cases under the Representation of People's Act against government officials for missing the training session for Lok Sabha elections duties. The orders were issued on the allocation of poll duties such as presiding and assistant presiding officers to the staff. The nodal officers of the department sent SMS messages mandating the individuals to attend the training sessions.

However, despite several reminders, it was observed that officers and employees had skipped the training sessions thereby violating the provisions of the RP Act, of 1951. They were served show cause notices asking them why criminal action should not be initiated against them.

Based on the complaint, Hyderabad police have registered cases against senior officials like Syed Ilyas Ahamed, junior assistant, CRCS commissioner for cooperation and registrar of Nampally; G. Ravi Prasad, senior assistant, OU main campus; Dr. J. Krishnaiah; Majid Khan, Mirza Naseer Baig, K. MadhuSudhan Kumar and Syed Abdulla Zuber, a teacher; B. Sanjeeva Rao, Md. Jahangir, Linga Murthy, Mohd Mahamood, T. Satyanarayana, K. Manikyam, Mohammed Anwarulla Shareef, G. Suresh, S. Chandrasekhar, K. Kumar, B. Rama Krishna, K. Kiran, E. Upender Rao, G. Shyam Sunderand C. Sanath Kumar.