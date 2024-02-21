Cantt Residents Rally Behind Excision Plan for Comprehensive Overhaul

Hyderabad: The All Cantonment Citizens' Welfare Association (ACCIWA) on Tuesday extended its support to the defence ministry’s plan to excise all civilian areas within cantonments across India. In letter addressed to defence minister Rajnath Singh, association chairman M.L. Agarwal and secretary Jeetender Surana spoke about the pressing need for a comprehensive overhaul of cantonment infrastructure.

They spoke about the need to quickly excise the civilian areas in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board area merge them with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Calling the cantonments relics of the British Raj, the association emphasised the urgent need for modernisation, citing antiquated infrastructure and the hindrance they pose to urban renewal efforts. Agarwal noted, "Cantonments are perhaps the worst form of discrimination of natives living in that area."

The letter also outlined a series of recommendations aimed at ensuring a smooth and equitable excision process of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

One key proposal was about the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between military and civilian areas to enhance security and prevent any potential inconvenience. Agarwal said, "The excision line should not be jagged or meandering — which will create further problems in the security of the military station."

The association advocated for the transfer of civilian areas to state governments for comprehensive town planning, ensuring the development of essential civic amenities and infrastructure.

"All areas other than A1 land occupied by the Army should be transferred at one time to the state government," Surana said, stressing the need for coordinated efforts between central and state authorities.

The association called for equitable land exchanges to facilitate infrastructure development, including road widening and utility installations. "No road passing through the military station should be blocked," Agarwal said in the letter, emphasising the importance of maintaining accessibility for civilian traffic.