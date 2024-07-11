Can expect rapid implementation of AP Reorganisation Act now: Cong's jab at PM

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 was implemented by the Modi government at a "lackadaisical pace" but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having "lost majority" on his own, a rapid implementation of the legislation can be expected.Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh's assertion came over a media report which claimed that the Centre has acceded to a major demand of setting up an oil refinery and petrochemical hub in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of over Rs 60,000 crore."An oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh was originally a commitment made by Dr. Manmohan Singh's Government in the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014," Ramesh said."In fact, the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri's government was legally obliged to deliver the project within the last ten years, and IOC/HPCL were obliged to examine the feasibility of the project within six months " he said.The "one-third Pradhan Mantri's government", after failing to move for 10 years, has only initiated the feasibility study now, Ramesh said."This lackadaisical pace of implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was one of the reasons why Chandrababu Naidu garu famously withdrew from the NDA in 2018," the Congress leader said.