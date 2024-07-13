Calls Grow for Action against Odisha Governor’s Son over Assault on Govt. Employee

Bhubaneswar: The Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), two major opposition parties in Odisha, on Saturday mounted pressure on the state government to take action against governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar and five others for their alleged assault on an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7 night.

Odisha Yuva and Chhatra Congress members staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar demanding action against the accused.

“We demand that a case be registered against the Governor’s son and he be arrested for assaulting a government employee. Odisha Yuva and Chhatra Congress will hit the streets over the incident. We will take up the matter in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and if required our members will stage a protest against the governor,” said senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

Similarly, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sought justice over the matter from the chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Despite a first information report (FIR) lodged in Puri, no action has been taken by the state so far against the accused. The CM holds the home and general administration departments. He should ensure justice,” said BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb.

ASO Baikuntha Pradhan’s wife Sayoji Pradhan has lodged a complaint at Puri Sea Beach police station against Lalit Kumar for manhandling her husband with five others.

“The governor’s son called my husband to his room and assaulted him with five of his associates. He also threatened to kill him. All our family members are scared over the incident. I demand justice for my husband,” said Sayoji.

In response, the BJP assured that necessary action would be taken after an investigation into the matter.

“The matter will be investigated and law will take its own course of action,” said BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick.

However, no comments could be obtained from the governor’s son and police officials on the allegations.