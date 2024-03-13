Cabinet will take a call on CAA implementation: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka government has not yet discussed the issue of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the State, and the Cabinet will take a call on it, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday.The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."We have not yet discussed it. If the Chief minister says it has to be discussed and decided in the Cabinet, we will decide it. Whether to accept or reject it has to be decided by the Cabinet," Parameshwara told reporters here.The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants "Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians" from the three countries.