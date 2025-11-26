Cabinet Nod for Rail Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Cr in Gujarat, Maha

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and building third and fourth lines between Badlapur and Karjat in Mumbai metropolitan region. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two projects with a total cost of Rs 2,781 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)-Kanalus rail line will improve connectivity to the Dwarkadhish temple, a key pilgrimage site, and transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, container, and cement.

"The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18 MTPA (million tonnes per annum)," Vaishnaw, who is also the railway minister, said.

The Badlapur-Karjat section forms part of Mumbai suburban corridor and the third and fourth line project will improve the connectivity in the region and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to southern India, the minister said.

According to a government statement, the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion," the statement said.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India which will make people of the region Atmanirbhar by way of comprehensive development in the area, it said.

"The projects are planned in accordance with PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations, it added.

"These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services," the statement said.

Outlining their benefits, the government said that the two projects covering four districts across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 kms.

Similarly, the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 585 villages, which are having a population of about 32 lakh.

"The approved doubling from Kanalus to Okha (Devbhoomi Dwarka) would provide enhanced connectivity to Dwarkadhish temple facilitating access to key pilgrimage destinations, and lead to all round development of Saurashtra region," the statement said.

It added, "Badlapur-Karjat section forms part of Mumbai suburban corridor. The 3rd and 4th line project will improve the connectivity in the Mumbai suburban area and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to Southern India."

Highlighting their importance for freight traffic, the government emphasised that this is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, container, cement, etc.

"The Railways, being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (3 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (16 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 64 lakh trees," the statement said.