Budget Session: Govt Committed to True Social Justice, Says Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2026–27, outlining the Union government’s vision for social justice, inclusive growth and a developed India.

The President delivered her address to members of both Houses assembled in the Lok Sabha Chamber on the opening day of the Seventh Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha.

In her address, President Murmu said she was “delighted to address Parliament,” recalling that the previous year was memorable for celebrating India’s rapid progress and rich heritage. She noted that 150 years of Vande Mataram were celebrated across the country, with citizens paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

She also referred to the celebration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. During the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire country paid tribute to him and remembered his contribution to the tribal community. Events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel further strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The nation also witnessed how Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary celebrations filled the country with music and a sense of unity.

“When the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration, which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat,” the President said.

Focusing on social justice, President Murmu underlined that Babasaheb Ambedkar consistently emphasised equality and social justice—values enshrined in the Constitution. “Every citizen of the country should get their full rights without any discrimination. My government is committed to true social justice,” she said.

As a result, she noted, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last decade, with efforts to empower the poor being accelerated further in the government’s third term.

“My government is working for Dalits, the backward classes, the tribal community and everyone with complete sensitivity. The vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is having a positive impact on the lives of every citizen,” she said. She added that while social security schemes reached only 25 crore citizens in 2014, about 95 crore Indians now have access to social security benefits.

The President also highlighted the new Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Act, which has replaced MNREGA. As she praised the provisions of the law, Treasury bench members thumped their desks in appreciation, while opposition MPs stood and protested, demanding its withdrawal.

“For employment and development in rural areas, the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be a guarantee of 125 days of employment in villages,” she said.

President Murmu further stated that with 2026, India has entered the second stage of the 21st century, and the achievements of the last 25 years have laid a strong foundation across sectors. She described this period as a crucial base for the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Earlier, the President received a Guard of Honour on her arrival at Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the address.

The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees.