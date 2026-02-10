BJP Women MPs Seek Action Over Oppn Surrounding PM’s Seat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs on Tuesday supported Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while criticising Opposition MPs over the alleged “unfortunate incident” during the Motion of Thanks discussion on the President’s Address.

The BJP MPs wrote to the Speaker alleging that Opposition women MPs surrounded the Prime Minister’s seat and later aggressively approached the Speaker’s chamber on February 4. They urged him to take the strongest possible action against those involved.

In their letter, BJP MPs said Opposition members entered the Well of the House, climbed on tables, tore papers and threw them towards the Chair. They added they felt deeply provoked but refrained from reacting on instructions from senior leaders, calling it one of the darkest moments in parliamentary democracy.

They also claimed loud noises were heard when Opposition MPs approached the Speaker’s chamber later.

The BJP praised Birla’s nearly seven-year tenure, stating he has maintained impartiality and upheld the prestige of the Lok Sabha by giving equal opportunity to all members.

Earlier, Speaker Birla said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House after receiving information that some Congress MPs might approach the PM’s seat and create an unprecedented situation.

Responding to this, Congress women MPs said their protest was peaceful and within parliamentary norms but they were unfairly targeted.

They alleged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly denied the chance to speak for four consecutive days during the Motion of Thanks debate, while a BJP MP was allowed to make “vulgar and obscene” remarks about former Prime Ministers.

The Congress MPs said that when they met the Speaker seeking action, he initially acknowledged a grave mistake but later said he was awaiting the government’s response, suggesting lack of independence. They further alleged the Speaker later issued a statement making serious accusations against them.

The dispute comes amid a stalemate in the Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s speech, in which he attempted to cite former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s memoir on the 2020 India-China standoff.