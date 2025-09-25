BSF Sets Up Country's First Drone Warfare School in MP

Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In response to changing threats along India's borders after Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) has established the country's first dedicated drone warfare school at its training academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, to build offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities.

Established last month, the inaugural batch of 40 officers underwent a week-long "drone orientation" course, including Commandant and Second-in-Command level officials from all BSF frontiers and Subsidiary Training Centres (STCs).

At present, a second group of 47 personnel is enrolled in the six-week "drone commando course", covering Subordinate Officers, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Constables. The course teaches piloting, tactics, R&D, and countering rising drone-enabled smuggling and threats.

BSF ADG and Director of the Tekanpur Academy, Shamsher Singh, said the school was launched to face drone-enabled narcotics and weapons smuggling, which intensified after Operation Sindoor.

The school has three wings: Flying and Piloting, Tactics, and Research & Development. The tactics wing integrates offensive and defensive operations, training officers and soldiers together.

Two flagship courses—Drone Commando and Drone Warrior—have been introduced. The commando course trains personnel to assemble drones in under a minute, covering flying, repairs, weaponisation, and rapid assembly.

The curriculum was designed after five years of forensic study of border incidents and technologies used by smugglers and hostile actors. Modules include counter-drone measures, neutralisation of rogue drones, and integrating drone patrols into border management.

Singh said the initiative represents a broader strategic shift, aligning with preparations for cyber warfare and indigenising capabilities to face hybrid threats.

BSF Inspector General Umed Singh highlighted drone warfare as a key domain in modern conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war. He said the BSF is developing integrated counter-drone systems with spoofers, jammers, detectors, and kill solutions.

Brigadier Rupinder Singh, an instructor at the academy, said the training combines flying skills, tactical employment, and global case studies from conflicts where drones played a decisive role.

He noted that trenches and traditional cover offer limited protection against drones, necessitating updated tactics and technology. The BSF has already procured jammers and radar trainers, with a Rs 20 crore programme underway for more systems.

Second-in-Command Manoj Painuli, a drone instructor, said practical exercises such as "Drone Vajra" simulate border conditions in Jammu and Punjab. The training incorporates real-time environmental challenges like electromagnetic interference, wind, and sun-angle that affect drone operations and ISR outcomes.