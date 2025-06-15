BSF Jawan Held for Fratricide in Bengal

Berhampore: In a fratricide, an on-duty Border Security Force (BSF) jawan gunned down another by spraying at least a dozen bullets in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Saturday night.

The accused, Shivam Kumar Mishra (42), a constable from Chhattisgarh, was later arrested on murder charge by the police and was remanded by the Jangipur Court on Sunday in police custody for a week. The BSF also ordered a court of inquiry.

Sources revealed that Shivam admitted to shooting his senior, Ratan Lal Singh Shekhawat (56), a head constable from Rajasthan, dead for taunting him over not getting leave to see his pregnant wife, which had left him mentally stressed.

They were on duty along with their colleagues of BSF 119 battalion at Paharghati mango orchard under ward no 15 of the Dhulian Municipality at Shamsherganj.

The troops were part of six BSF companies deployed at Dhulian to help the state police maintain the law and order in wake of the deadly communal violence during the anti-Waqf law protest.

Prima facie, Shivam had an altercation with Ratan in a drunken state at around 10.30 pm and pumped around 13 bullets from his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, into him.

While some BSF personnel unarmed Shivam and took away his gun immediately, others rushed Ratan to Anupnagar Hospital from where he was referred to Jangipur Hospital. Ratan succumbed to injuries there at around 11.30 pm.

The body was later sent for post mortem at Jangipur. Meanwhile, Shivam was handed over by the BSF to Shamsherganj police station with his gun leading to his arrest. The cops also recovered nine empty cartridges from the spot.