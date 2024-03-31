BRS Will Trounce Kishan Reddy in Sec: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday participated in the election campaign of the party’s Secunderabad candidate T. Padma Rao at Amberpet’s Patelnagar.

BRS legislators from the city Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh and Muta Gopal, Amberpet leader Venkat Reddy and others participated in the campaign along with Rao.

Speaking at the event, Rama Rao said that Secunderabad MP and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, the TS BJP president. has done nothing for the constituency in the last five years. He said that a person, who represented the state in the Union Cabinet, did not get any additional projects or extra funds for Hyderabad city or Telangana state.

Rama Rao said that Padma Rao would win the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency with a crushing victory over Kishan Reddy. He added that the constituency needed public leaders like Padma Rao, who are available to the people 24 hours a day, instead of leaders like Kishan Reddy, who moved to Delhi after winning.