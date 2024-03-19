Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday demanded immediate payment of Rs 10,000 to farmers whose crops were destroyed in the sudden heavy rains and hailstorms over the past couple of days.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao said reports of serious crop damage had come from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet and Rangareddy districts. Among the crops affected were maize, paddy, jowar, and also papaya, mango and other horticulture crops.

In the past, when such events occurred, the then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had visited the affected areas and announced Rs 10,000 as compensation per acre of affected crop area, he claimed.