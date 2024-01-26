BRS Mounts Fresh Attack on Governor

Hyderabad: The BRS which was at loggerheads with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan when in power appears to have not lost any of its willingness to attack her even as an opposition party, with party working president K.T. Rama Rao lambasting her for her Republic Day address, and for giving her consent to the two MLC nominations forwarded to Raj Bhavan by the Congress government.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rama Rao said there appeared to be a ‘fevicol bond’ between the Congress and the Governor and cited the instance of her approving two MLC nominees under the Governor’s quota, one of whom was the head of a political party. He recalled that the Governor had rejected two MLC nominees proposed by the BRS government under the same quota as “they belonged to a political party.”

The Governor, Rama Rao said, owed an explanation on how she approved the Congress government’s nominees as her salary comes from the state exchequer.

The BRS leader was also severely critical of the Governor for her Republic Day address in which she said the former state government was not accessible to the people. “there was no mechanism to wipe the tears of the poor…today, a democratic government is ruling Telangana,” the Governor had said.

Rama Rao contended that during its rule, “the BRS provided a democratic government. The Governor said it was a dictatorial rule and that there was no democracy,” adding that the Governor’s comments were highly deplorable.

Rama Rao also repeated his earlier charge that the Congress and the BJP appeared to be working together and that the quick approval of two MLC nominees of the Congress government was a quid-pro-quo with the BJP expecting support from the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.