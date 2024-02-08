BRS Leaders Took Bribes for 2BHK Houses, Allege Beneficiaries

Warangal, Karimnagar: People in the erstwhile composite districts of Warangal and Karimnagar, who allegedly bribed BRS leaders, for the allotment of the double bedroom (2BHK) houses are worried after the change of the ruling party.

The government sanctioned 6,300 double-bedroom houses in the Warangal district, but only 2,000 houses are ready. In Hanamkonda district, around 582 double bedroom houses were constructed dividing them into 57 blocks with 10 houses in each block.

The construction works both in the Warangal and Hanamkonda districts were completed in 2019 but the government has not distributed the houses to the beneficiaries to date.

Taking this as an advantage, the BRS leaders have allegedly collected huge amounts of money from the poor and middle-class people promising to help to get houses allotted.

Radhika, a widow living with her two daughters in Kumarpally, said a local BRS woman leader assured her that she would help her in the allotment of 2BHK house and collected Rs.20,000 from her two years back.

“Later, the BRS woman leader collected money from my friends also for the purpose. She collected Rs.50,000 to Rs.2 lakhs from each person and wrote to Tahsildar requesting the allotment of the house beside Asian Mall to my friend,” she explained.

After the Assembly elections, she said when we tried to contact the woman leader, she did not respond and later she changed her phone number and relocated to some other locality.

Sarojana, a resident of Julaiwada in Hanamkonda, said that she paid Rs 50,000 to the woman leader for the allotment of a 2BHK house when her friend Radhika introduced her to me.

After a few days, she got a letter from the Tahsildar allotting a house near Asian Mall in Hanamkonda. But the officials did not distribute the house to her to date.

In the Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, the government built and sanctioned 495 houses in eight villages two years back. But they are not yet to the beneficiaries.

Officials along with the local representatives conducted Grama Sabhas three times and completed the selection of beneficiaries. However, the names of the beneficiaries, which were present in the first list, were missing in the second list. The names of those present in the second list were missing in the third list.

The beneficiaries alleged that the BRS leaders had collected money from ineligible people, and allocated the houses to them, causing injustice to the real beneficiaries who are very poor.

They urged the Congress government to select the beneficiaries in a transparent manner and distribute the houses to shelterless poor families who are eligible without giving any scope for irregularities.