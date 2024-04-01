BRS and BJP Leaders Have Let Down People of Adilabad: Seethakka

Adilabad: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka on Monday wanted to know from former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao why there was no water in tanks even after de-silting under Mission Kakatiya. She said the tanks would not have dried up if Mission Kakatiya had succeeded.

She said Rao had never met the people and farmers in the last ten years but is now visiting agriculture fields.

Addressing a party election preparatory meeting in Ichoda and Adilabad, Seethakka said the principal secretary Sulthani and top officials of the rural water scheme (RWS) are visiting the interiors and fixing the drinking water problems in the district.

Seethakka said the Congress would win the Adilabad MP seat though there was a 2.5-lakh vote difference between the Congress and BRS. She appealed to the people to vote for the Congress to ensure the rights of the marginalized sections.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju alleged that BRS candidate Atram Sakku and BJP candidate Godam Nagesh had failed to develop Adilabad district and Asifabad Assembly constituency when they were elected as MLA and MP, respectively. Now people are looking towards Congress candidate Atram Suguna on whom they have pinned all hopes.

Meanwhile, Seethakka and other leaders participated in an Iftar party arranged locally.

TPCC general secretary Sathu Mallesh, Boath and Adilabad charges Ade Gajender and Kandi Srinivas Reddy and senior leaders Damodhar Reddy, Addi Bhoja Reddy, Bharath Waghmare and others were present.