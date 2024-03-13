BRS abolished Congress' loan schemes, allege SHG women

Nearly one lakh women from SHGs (self help groups) from all the districts converged at the Parade Ground, Secunderabad, showcasing Mahila Shakti on Tuesday. They vowed to support the Congress which had restored zero interest loans after 10 years and promised to make women 'crorepatis' in five yearsSHG members expressed anger at the previous BRS government for totally neglecting them and abolishing the 'pavala vaddi' and 'sunna vaddi' schemes that were implemented by previous Congress government from 2004 to 2014.Women arrived at the venue in special buses arranged by the state government. The municipal, rural development and police departments made transport and security arrangements.Veduru Pushpallela, leader of a SHG group from Janagoan, said: “We started with a loan of `20,000 in 2006. The YSR government gave pavala vaddi (25 paise interest) loan. We achieved a turnover of `10 lakh by 2012 with production ofmasalas and kitchen products.”“In the last ten years, our business was hit as the BRS government did not provide us loans to expand our business nor gave us marketing facilities. We are thankful to Revanth Reddy for launching zero interest loans and for providing marketing facility by setting up 100 stalls near Shilaparamam."Revanth Reddy visited the stalls arranged by the women SHGs and commended them for putting up a diverse array of products.At each of the 10 stalls, Revanth Reddy listened to the SHGs' product presentations and concerns. He assured them of government support and improved marketing opportunities.The stalls showcased Banjara (tribal) products, textiles, nakashi paintings, maggam work, computer embroidery, school uniforms, tussar silk saris, handlooms, tie and dye clothes, Gollabhama sarees, leather products, woodcarving and coir products.Additionally, Pembarthi brass, millet products, Digi Pay Point, VLE Point, Pashumitra products, modern farm machinery, wood crafts, and gome foods were showcased.