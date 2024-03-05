We Are Working on the Problem: Meta on Insta, FB Outage

Technical difficulties are currently affecting Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, leading to inaccessibility for numerous users on Tuesday. These issues have impacted various functionalities across the social media platforms.





Login problems and feed refresh issues have been reported extensively. Users are finding themselves logged out of their Facebook accounts, with difficulties in logging back in. Similarly, Instagram users are experiencing challenges in refreshing their feeds, as stories and comments fail to load for some.

Threads, a Meta-developed app, is also facing a complete shutdown, displaying an error message upon launch.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024 ">



The volume of reports on DownDetector, a website monitoring internet service outages, has surged rapidly for all three platforms since the onset of the issue. Despite widespread user complaints, Meta has not yet officially acknowledged the problem.

However, a spokesperson for Meta, Andy Stone, addressed the widespread issues on Twitter. In a tweet, Stone acknowledged the problem, stating, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

This tweet responds to numerous reports from users encountering difficulties accessing Meta-owned platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The disruption has left many users unable to log in or refresh their feeds, causing frustration and concern among the user base.