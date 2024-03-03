Brahman Wadi Residents Suffer Sewage Overflow, Water Stagnation; Face Flood Threat

Hyderabad: Residents of Brahman Wadi at Lane No. 1 of Begumpet are suffering from sewage overflow in their area for the past two weeks, with a ground check by Deccan Chronicle on Sunday finding a pool of sewage formed at the end of the lane, raising health concerns.

The lane houses 10 houses, with around 50 inhabitants in all. Residents said the worst affected are senior citizens and children, with one senior falling ill since the issue arose.

Residents said sewage started overflowing after exits of the sewerage line were closed. The sewerage line is located adjacent to the common boundary wall shared by the EPF Quarters and passes through the location of the quarters.

They said that the rainwater exit on the common boundary wall has also been closed, due to which a moderate to heavy spell of rain will inundate their houses.

“A senior citizen already fell ill. We are now afraid that children might fall sick due to the stagnant sewage water,” said Mohd Yaha Khan, a resident.

Mohd Jafaruddin, an 80-year-old resident, said that in addition to health hazards, children are forced to stay indoors. “With the exit that used to drain out rainwater being closed, we now fear monsoon, besides health hazards,” he said.

Residents said they have complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), but to no avail. They said that HMWS&SB officials visited the location but were unable to resolve the issue.