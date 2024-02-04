Botsa Lauds Welfare Schemes’ Impact on Living Standards

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana lauded the impact of social welfare schemes on the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting their positive influence on women's empowerment.

Speaking at Garividi mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday, the Minister said:

Social welfare schemes, especially those directly depositing funds into women's accounts, have significantly improved living standards and instilled self-respect within families.

He cited Geddapuvalasa as an example, where Rs 10.34 crore worth of welfare funds were deposited directly into women's accounts.

Beyond welfare schemes, the minister also focused on infrastructure development:

He laid the foundation stone for a 5.7 km road project from Garividi to Kanapaka via Geddapuvalasa, costing Rs 3.6 crore.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a bridge over Peddagedda in Geddapuvalasa, costing Rs 5.2 crore.

He emphasised that tenders were already finalised, and construction work would begin soon under the Prime Minister Sadak Yojana program.

The Minister further highlighted:

Improvements in school infrastructure under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

Initiatives aimed at developing students into global citizens.

Local dignitaries present at the event included:

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar.