Book Culprits in Poll Violence: CEO to Police

Vijayawada: Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the district election officers and the police to file cases against those who are involved in poll-related violence at Tenali, Macherla and Anantapur and asked them to subject the culprits to house arrest.

The CEO took a serious view on several incidents of violence during the conduct of general elections in the state on Monday.

With regard to violence at Punganur, he directed the top brass of the police to suspend the SI for releasing the culprits involved in the violence.