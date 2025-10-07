New York: India once again tore into Pakistan’s hollow claims at the United Nations during a debate on women, peace and security.

Speaking at the UNSC debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, called out Pakistan for its “delusional tirade” against India, particularly over Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Harish highlighted Pakistan’s 1971 Operation Searchlight, where the Pakistani army carried out a genocidal campaign, including the mass rape of 400,000 women. He said the world clearly sees through Pakistan’s propaganda, which relies on misdirection and exaggeration.

“Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir — the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on women, peace and security is unblemished and unscathed. A country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole,” Harish said.

“This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda,” he added.

India’s remarks came in response to statements made by Counsellor Saima Saleem from Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The UNSC debate on Women, Peace and Security was held to mark 25 years of Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000 to address the disproportionate impact of armed conflict on women and girls. The resolution emphasizes preventing violations of women’s rights during conflicts.

Earlier, during his address to the UN General Assembly in September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had taken a veiled swipe at Pakistan.

“India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, such actions must be unequivocally condemned. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them.”