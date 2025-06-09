Bombay HC Says No Ban on PoP Idols, but Cannot Be Immersed in Natural Water Bodies

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday lifted its January order through which it had put a complete ban on the manufacturing and sale of Ganpati idols made out of Plaster of Paris (PoP). However, the high court also clarified that such idols shall not be immersed in natural water bodies without a court permission.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which claimed that despite a ban PoP idols are still being immersed in serious violation of guidelines by CPCB. During the hearing the bench was informed that an Expert Committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recommended that the PoP idols can be manufactured but cannot be immersed in natural water bodies.

The CPCB committee has said that such idols can only be immersed in artificial water bodies. The CPCB further clarified that its guidelines are not statutory but advisory in nature.

However, the court rejected the state’s demand to allow large idols (of 20 feet and above) as they have become “part of our culture”. “We are sure about the fact that any PoP idol will not be permitted to be immersed in a natural water body. You can create artificial water bodies and immerse the PoP idols there,” the court said.

The court further ordered the State to take a decision on immersion of PoP idols within 3 weeks. “We therefore, deem it appropriate to direct the State to take a decision on immersion of idols made of PoP in light of the recommendations made by the CPCB expert committee. Needless to state that it will be open for associations or artisans to make idols of PoP; however the same shall not be immersed in any natural body,” the order said.