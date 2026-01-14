BMC Polls: Voter ID Card, 12 other Identity Proofs Valid for Polling

Mumbai: Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their vote, officials said.

Polling will be held across 227 civic wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday and counting of votes will take place on Friday.

A total of 1,700 candidates are in the fray, including 878 women and 822 men. As many as 1,03,44,315 persons -- ?55,15,707 men, 48,26,509 women and 1,099 others -- are eligible to vote.

Municipal commissioner and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said that voters must establish their identity at the polling station by presenting a photo identity card.

Those without a voter ID may submit any one of the 12 notified documents, which include the passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, government-issued photo identity cards and bank or post office passbooks with photographs.

Electors can also show the disability certificates with photos, MGNREGA job cards, pension-related photo documents, official identity cards issued to MPs and MLAs, freedom fighter identity cards, or photo health insurance cards issued by the Union Labour Ministry, a BMC release on Tuesday said.

BMC's additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Joshi, directed civic officials to ensure that all essential facilities required by voters are made available on the polling day.

She laid special emphasis on providing immediate and adequate facilities for persons with disabilities, and instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of mobile toilets and make sufficient arrangements for drinking water at polling centres.

Joshi also directed the Solid Waste Management department officials to conduct a special cleanliness drive around the voting stations and counting stations from January 14 to 16.