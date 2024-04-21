Blue Wave As CM Jagan’s Siddham Bus Yatra Course Through Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: This coastal city has transformed into a vast ocean of blue as the YSRC party flags danced in the air and crowds filled the streets in support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Siddham Bus Yatra on Sunday.

The 20th day of the campaign journey saw the chief minister passing through the streets of Visakhapatnam, a former TD fortress, and being greeted profusely by a sea of women supporters amid others.

Traditional folk dancers, dressed in vibrant hues, performed the lively Tapiddi Gullu dance, adding a new burst of energy to the atmosphere. The streets of Kancharpalem were teeming with Jagan-supporters, all clad in blue.

As the CM's convoy approached, the crowd erupted in cheers and “Jai Jagan” chants, electrifying the atmosphere. Many youths donned masks to make their faces resembling Jagan.

At the Akkayapalem Junction, a unique welcome awaited the CM. A special ritual involving 108 pumpkins and sacred water fitchers held by women symbolized respect and auspiciousness. In Hindu culture, belief is that this will remove negative energy.

A massive bike rally was organised by YSRC activists to welcome the CM.

Jagan Reddy graciously acknowledged the warmth he received from the public. He waved and greeted the people who swarmed his yatra route.

A rally was organised in Akkayapalem, with Jagan supporters expressing their admiration by showering him with papers during the CM’s roadshow.

A woman, Rajya Lakshmi, who had been waiting since 3pm, shared her excitement with Deccan Chronicle, stating that she was there, waiting, to support the CM and thank him for the welfare schemes that benefited the poor like her.

In view of the recent stone attack on the CM in Vijayawada, security was significantly heightened along the yatra route to protect the CM.

CCTV cameras kept scanning the yatra route. Pedestrians were prohibited from standing in the middle of the road, while an additional security guard, sporting binoculars, diligently monitored the public.