Blot on Khaki: Police Inspector Arrested for Raping Woman Officer in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a deeply disturbing development that has tarnished the image of the state police force, an Inspector of Odisha Police was on Wednesday arrested on charges of raping a fellow woman officer under the false promise of marriage.

The accused, Yoshobant Acharya, a 2017-batch officer, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar. Acharya had recently been promoted to the position of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) and posted to Kalahandi district.

According to the complaint, Acharya began a relationship with the woman officer nearly eight years ago. At the time, he reportedly visited her home and formally proposed marriage, winning her trust and that of her family. Based on this assurance, the woman entered into an intimate relationship with him, with their first sexual encounter said to have taken place during her posting at Kendrapara Town Police Station in 2018.

Over the years, the relationship continued, with the two reportedly living together in a live-in arrangement for around seven years. During this period, the accused maintained physical relations with the woman while she was posted in various districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, and Bhubaneswar.

The situation took a more serious turn when the woman officer became pregnant. Acharya, instead of supporting her, allegedly pressured her into undergoing an abortion, according to police sources. The victim later discovered that Acharya was already married and had a son — a fact he had concealed throughout their years-long relationship.

Shocked and betrayed, the woman officer approached the Mahila Police with her complaint. Acting promptly, the police initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested Acharya on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

Officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness due to its sensitive nature and the involvement of senior law enforcement personnel staff.