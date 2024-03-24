BJP's Social Media War Room Targets 20 Lakh Voters

Hyderabad: The state BJP’s social media war room has started pushing its content directly to around 20 lakh voters as well as party workers and members of ideological groups like the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sevika Samithi, Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram and Hindu Vahini

The party, which has a strong online presence, is developing content that the recipients can share, a mix of short videos, reels, graphics, infographics and image-based content. It has also engaged a third party to prepare the campaign material.

The party has gathered data banks of lakhs of beneficiaries of Central schemes and reaching them directly through social media.

The 34,000 booth presidents who attended Union home minister Amit Shah here recently, will find and induct local influencers during their `Gruha Sampark Abhiyan' to widen their reach.

Explaining the workings of the social media war room, Mounika Sunkara, member of the BJP's media and legal cell, told Deccan Chronicle, that a 60-member team was working in the social media war room in the three clusters. Each of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies has a five-member team that designs messages on local issues.

Three teams — Namo Brigade, Namo Team, Telangana Self Respect Team (Telangana aatma gouravam) — that work under the party central office in Delhi, make reels and memes on how the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled poll promises like the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, banning Triple Talaq, and implementing the CAA, Sunkara. said

Sunkara said the party was in the process of identifying around 200 speakers who will be trained to speak on the party's ideology, achievements of Modi, failures of the Opposition. Each of them will be tasked with addressing small gatherings of 100 to 200 members.

The party is also making use of its website 'My First Vote For Modi,' which allows visitors to pledge to vote for the Prime Minister and submit a video stating the reason behind their choice. The BJP is trying to engage with the voters by sending them a personalised 'Letter from the Prime Minister' on WhatsApp, highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and seeking feedback from voters.