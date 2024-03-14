BJP's balancing act for North and Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: As the electoral fervor intensifies, the BJP's second candidate list reflects a mix of familiar faces and unexpected changes in North and Coastal Karnataka, signaling a strategic balancing act by the party's High Command.

In a bid to navigate between the prospects of victory and the opposition to incumbent MPs, the party leadership seems to have meticulously curated the list.

Notably, constituencies such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, where dissent against sitting MPs was palpable, witness the introduction of fresh contenders.

Former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time representative of Dakshina Kannada, finds himself replaced by Capt Brijesh Chowta, marking Chowta's debut in electoral politics. Hailing from the Bunt community, similar to Nalin, Capt Chowta steps into the fray amidst strong reservations voiced by workers and voters against Nalin's candidacy.

Likewise, the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, echoing with the echoes of the 'Go back Shobha' campaign, witnesses a change in candidacy. Leader of the opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, a prominent figure from the Billava community and a former minister during BJP's tenure, emerges as the nominee. Notably, Shobha Karandlaje, a twice-elected representative of the same constituency, finds herself shifted to Bengaluru North.

In a twist of events, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, currently serving as the MLA from Shiggaon, clinches the ticket for the Haveri constituency, superseding contenders like the son of senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa. The names of Jagadish Shettar and BC Patil were also making rounds for this seat.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi retains his candidacy for Dharwad, while union minister Bhagwanth Khuba secures the ticket again for Bidar despite opposition within the party.

The sitting MPs Annasaheb Shakar Jolle and Dr. Umesh Jadhav will contest from Chikkodi and Gulbarga respectively. PC Gaddigoudar, a four-time MP, will vie for Bagalkot, while Ramesh Jigajinagi, a three-time MP, will seek re-election from Bijapur.

Basavaraj Kyavator and former Minister B Sriramulu will be the party's faces from Koppal and Bellary respectively, with Sriramulu aiming to replicate his 2014 victory in Bellary.

Interestingly the candidate for Uttara Kannada has not yet been declared. The seat is currently represented by Anantkumar Hegde, who had recently kicked controversy.

All eyes are on the constituency to see if the party will field Anantkumar despite controversy or fied a new face.