BJP Urges Young Voters to Hear PM’s Address

DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 8:36 PM GMT
Narendra Modi said, \This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energize the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity.\ (File Image: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC)

Hyderabad: The TS BJP unit will make arrangements for young voters statewide to hear the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Voters Day on January 25, to attract young voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The event starts 10 am.

Meetings will be held in around 60 professional colleges located in the headquarters of the 10 undivided districts. Party banners will not be used in the meetings held at colleges, said Kasam Venkateshwarlu, TS BJP general secretary.

This is part of a nationwide effort where 5,000 venues are being organised and 1,000 youths are expected to attend each of them. “In Telangana we are holding the voter outreach event at 200 venues. People are voluntarily enrolling for this,” said Sai Prasad, national treasurer, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Mahendra, state BJYM president, said, “Youth are voluntarily joining the programme. We are telling them how India has advanced under Modi and to see how corruption-free governance is in place.”

