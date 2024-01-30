BJP To Open Election Offices In All Constituencies In Two Phases

Vijayawada: The state BJP is gearing up its machinery for the general elections and its leaders would soon reach out to the people and seek their electoral support. To start with, the party would inaugurate its election office in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday.

State party president D Purandeswari recently appointed one in-charge each for all 25 segments, dividing these into five clusters with a senior leader as in-charge for each cluster. Additionally, she appointed two leaders each for the 25 segments. They are named Prabharies and Samyojaks.

With senior leaders being lined up across the 25 segments, their job would be to start operations from the election offices and reach out to the people. They would explain about the welfare schemes and developmental works initiated in AP by the Modi-led NDA government in the last 10 years.

The state leadership will also position senior party leaders for each of the 175 assembly segments. Election offices in these constituencies would be opened shortly.

On the BJP’s alliance for the polls, the state leadership maintains that the national leadership would take such decisions.

The BJP leadership has started criticising the ruling YSR Congress in a strategic push, of late, by claiming that the Jagan-led government failed on several fronts.

Addressing a public meeting on Hindu College grounds in Guntur, Purandeswari lashed out at the state government for not doing enough for the people even as the Centre was extending several welfare schemes for implementation in the state.

For instance, while the Centre was providing `1.80 lakh each for construction of houses to the poor, there was no follow-up from AP, she alleged.

She slammed both the present and the previous TD governments for their failure to develop a capital city for AP. She flayed the YSRC for proposing three capitals. “The BJP is committed to develop Amaravati as the capital for AP and the Centre allotted `2,500 crore for its development,” she asserted.

On the Polavaram irrigation project too, she blamed the Jagan-led government for the delay in the guise of reverse tendering and said the Centre was committed to complete the project and provide relief to the affected persons.

On special category status to AP, she blamed the YSRC for its “blow hot and blow cold attitude,” and criticised the former TD rule for accepting a financial package instead of SCS and blaming the Centre for its refusal to grant the status. She said the BJP would emerge triumphant in AP and rewrite the history of AP politics.