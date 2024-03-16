BJP Stands for ‘Babu, Jagan, Pawan’ in AP: Revanth

Visakhapatnam: Telangana state Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “Those who uphold the aspirations of Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy will be his successors. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan have surrendered AP's self-respect in Delhi. No leader from Andhra Pradesh is questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.”

Most of his speech recalled the days of Rajashekar Rao and how he had fought for the uplift of the state.

In an attack on the TD, the Jana Sena and YSRC, Revanth Reddy said as regards Andhra Pradesh, BJP stood for ‘Babu, Jagan, Pawan’ in whom lies the strength of Modi.

“No matter who wins the upcoming elections, these three leaders will support the BJP. AP needs leaders who speak for the region,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said that if AP gives 25 MLAs and five MPs to the Congress party, then it will ensure that Visakha steel plant will not be privatised.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at the Nyaya Sadhana Sabha organized by the AP Congress here on Saturday. This also marked the commencement of the party’s North Andhra election campaign.

Senior leaders, including K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and Raghuveera Reddy attended the meeting. AP PCC president Sharmila said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister the first file he would sign would be on the special status for Andhra Pradesh. As the AP Congress has an alliance with Left parties even their leaders participated in the meeting.