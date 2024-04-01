BJP Seeks Micro Donations From People

Adilabad: The BJP has launched a micro donation drive to seek donations from its sympathisers for nation-building. People could donate sums from Rs 5 to Rs 2,000 to the BJP using the NaMo App.

It may be recalled here that the Congress had also sought donations from the people recently through social media, following a call by its Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to the BJP leaders, people who believe in its ideology and want to strengthen their hands will donate, which will develop a special bond with the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the drive with a donation of Rs 2,000.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad BJP district president Kothapalli Srinivas said it was a unique initiative intended for nation-building and help the BJP make India strong. Launching the programme, Srinivas appealed to the party workers, sympathisers and people to donate.

He said the BJP is working towards ‘Sabka Saat Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas.’ The party leaders are sending messages for ‘micro donation’ on social media especially on WhatsApp.