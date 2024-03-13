Bhopal: BJP has retained its two sitting MPs in the second and final list of five candidates released by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The party has however dropped its sitting MPs in two other seats while fielding Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu in Chhindwara to set up a contest with Nakul Nath of Congress, the sitting MP in the LS constituency, in the polls.

BJP has retained party MPs Shankar Lalwani and Anil Ferojia in Indore and Ujjain respectively.

The party has replaced the sitting MPs, Chhatar Singh Darbar and Dhal Singh Bisen, in Dhar and Balaghat respectively, with new faces, Sabitri Thakur and Bharti Pardhi, in the two seats. BJP has earlier declared candidates in the remaining 24 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP on Wednesday launched a 10-day mass outreach campaign, christened ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’, across 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

The party leaders and workers are scheduled to interact with people at the booth level by making door-to-door visits.

“A membership drive will also be undertaken during the booth-level campaign by the party”, a BJP spokesman said here.

The party plans to woo new voters, women self-help groups, and NGOs for their support in the polls.

The party will also interact with the influencers of the society particularly in the rural areas such as Anganwadi workers, health workers, teachers, and revenue inspectors to gather feedback from them on the ground situation, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper.

“As many as 41 lakh BJP leaders and workers have been deployed in the campaign in 64,523 polling booths in the state”, the leader said.