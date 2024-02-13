BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Presents Report Card on 5 Year’s Development Work

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday presented a report card on developmental works undertaken in her Parliamentary Constituency in the past five years.

As per her report card, out of the total 14,317 complaints, 12,598 had been resolved. It implies that 88 per cent of the public grievances have been resolved.

“Projects worth Rs 7,916 crore have been approved in the last five years. Arrangements have been made for the construction of 10 flyovers and four foot-over bridges at a cost of Rs 508 crore. The Hanspal overbridge will be completed by March 31. A railway overbridge has been set up at Jatni too,” the IAS officer-turned-politician said in her report card.

There are 7,230 solar lights and 461 cold drinking water supply projects established. Rs 3.32 crore has been provided to 137 patients through the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

A grant of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the protection of Bhubaneswar’s temples and cultural heritage. Similarly, Rs 34.4 lakh assistance has been given to 972 people through a special fund called Bharasa.

Sarangi has actively participated in 34 debates in Parliament. She has travelled to 112 wards, 156 gram panchayats and more than a thousand villages where she has held pad yatras and public meetings.

In addition to that, encroachments have been removed from public land and farmlands in the Deras area and water supply has been provided to 300 acres of land, MP Sarangi said.