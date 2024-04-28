BJP Lodges Complaint With CEO Against Revanth Reddy for Circulating Fabricated Video of Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The BJP lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for circulating a morphed and fabricated video of home minister Amit Shah on social media.

TS BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy said the speech of Amit Shah was morphed to send a message that the OBC, SC and ST reservations would be cancelled if the BJP came to power. In fact, the home minister had stated that the reservations given to Muslims on the basis of religion was unconstitutional and would be removed.

The spreading of the morphed video was a violation of the model code of conduct, they said. It was intended to mislead and creating fear among the OBC communities.