BJP Leader Kishan Reddy to Take Part in Rythu Deeksha

Hyderabad: TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that he would be taking part in a `rythu deeksha’ at the state party office in Nampally on Monday to extend solidarity with the forming community which was under stress in the state, and express dissent against the Congress government for not initiating any effort to mitigate their sufferings.

Speaking to media persons at the party office, Kishan Reddy said the banks have not been providing crop loans to farmers as many of them have stopped repaying the old loans after the Congress promised them to waive their loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The farmers have landed in a trap following the Congress promise and now they are not in a position to raise the new crop.

The Congress had assured that it would provide an additional bonus of Rs 500 on paddy procurement, but the market committees were not coming forward to procure paddy neither from the Kharif nor from the Rabi season. Many farmers have borrowed from private lenders and landed in debt traps, he said.

The Congress had assured payment of Rs 15,000 for every acre, Rs 15,000 to tenant farmers, and Rs 12,000 to farm labour. But, none of these promises had been implemented 120 days after coming to power. The Congress government had miserably failed to implement not a single of its poll promises out of Six Guarantees and 23 major promises it made during Assembly polls, he said.

Referring to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s comments against the Central government, Kishan Reddy said he had no moral right to criticise the BJP. “KCR had failed on all fronts and not fulfilled a single promise given to the people. Right from free education from KG to PG to Dalit Bandhu, KCR has fooled people with empty promises,” he said.

On the ‘Sankalp Patra’ released by party president J.P. Nadda and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said the party honours its promises. It had fulfilled all the poll promises including setting up a turmeric board in the state, constructing a temple in Ayodhya, and abrogating Article 370 among others.

On Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comment that the BJP manifesto is a post-dated cheque, Kishan Reddy said the Congress leaders know how to make scams. “They have no moral right to criticise a government which has delivered all its promises,” he said.